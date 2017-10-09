Flu jabs available as from today

The Seasonal Flu vaccine will be available as from today at the Primary Care Centre Blood Clinic.

The vaccine is recommended for all persons aged 60 years or over, and for those aged between six months and 60 years who suffer from diseases that put them as ‘high risk’.

High risk diseases include breathing difficulties including bronchitis and emphysema, and heart, kidney or liver disease, neurological conditions, stroke, diabetes or immune suppressive conditions such as HIV.

The vaccine is also recommended for people with lowered lowered immunity due to disease or treatment, such as Cancer treatment, a problem with the spleen, pregnant women, those in careers in front line health, carers and people who are handlers of live animals and birds.

Individuals who have previously received the vaccine should collect their numbered tickets from 1pm to 3:30pm outside the blood clinic at the PCC.

The vaccines will be administered between 2pm and 4pm on weekdays.

Individuals who have not previously received the vaccine should make an appointment with their GP to be referred to the vaccination clinic.

