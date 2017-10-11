Fire Safety Personnel attend Fire Investigation Course in UK

Following an intensive three day course in the UK, two members of Gibraltar’s Fire Safety Department completed a Practical Development Refresher course on Fire and Arson Investigation.

The course hones on their skills in the methodical examination of fire compartments and vehicles together with sessions dealing with forensic challenges, fatal fires, information gathering, documentation and photography.

Sub Officer Jonathan Golding and Leading Firefighter Adrian McComb have successfully the program which was conducted by Gardiner Associates Training and Research in Cambridge.

The program is designed for experienced fire practitioners and includes interactive theory sessions workshop and practical exercises, focusing on the SFJA Level 5 Certificate in Fire Investigation.

During the course, the participants received expert knowledge and once again managed to exercise their awareness through real time training.