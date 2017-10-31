DPC to consider ‘eco-friendly’ TOC-H plan

Proposals for an ‘eco-friendly’ hostel, restaurant, pub, bakery, health spa and shop at the old TOC-H site will be discussed at this morning’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

Both the applicant and the architect for the project will address commission members as they seek outline planning permission for the development.

Permission is being sought for a three-floor development with the ground floor featuring a health spa, pub, shop, bakery, play area, four double bedrooms, toilets and showers, an orchard and it will also have access to an underground tunnel.

The first floor will include a restaurant, an outdoor sitting area, toilets, some en-suite double bedrooms and some double bedrooms, landscaped area and a vegetable allotment.

The second floor will house a restaurant mezzanine and terrace, a multi-function hall. The roof will be a green roof with solar panels.

16 Europa Mews, Europa Road

Also addressing the commission this morning is the applicant for 16 Europa Mews, Europa Road.

The applicant is asking for the commission to reconsider the application following a submission of justification for the single storey pergola hut.

In the September meeting of the DPC, the retrospective application for this building was discussed with some members expressing they were displeased with the fact the person had not sought permission in advance.

The law allows for retrospective applications to be made.

When the application was reviewed it was recommended that the applicant remove the roof they built and replace it with a flat roof and carry out more landscaping. The decision was then deferred while the commission waited for the applicant to return with these recommendations been made.

Rosia Gardens, Rosia Lane

The outline planning application for ‘Rosia Gardens’ a residential and car parking development in the South District will be discussed with the applicant addressing commission members at the meeting.

There are currently seven buildings on the site and the developer wishes to construct a ten-storey development with two of these floors being underground providing for 46 car parking spaces and four garages. The ground floor level will have 26 car parking spaces.

The remaining seven levels will accommodate 40 apartments, with the number of apartments decreasing on each level and the size of the green space increases.

There will also be a swimming pool on the top floor.

