Clinton launches high profile leadership campaign

Interim Leader of the Opposition Roy Clinton has launched a high profile campaign for the leadership of the GSD in a bid to tap into the membership vote.

Mr Clinton will base his campaign at a temporary headquarters in Main Street separate to the GSD office, with the space set up as an area to meet supporters and plan his campaign strategy.

He aims to reach out to some 1,500 members that make up 60% of the vote for the GSD leadership, with the remaining vote down to the party’s executive.

“As with every leadership election it is very important that members go out and vote,” Mr Clinton said.

He urged members to make sure they are registered and make sure their details are up to date.

Mr Clinton and his rival for the party leadership, Keith Azopardi, will each be issuing a letter to the membership with a message and their vision for the future of the GSD.

But unlike Mr Clinton, Mr Azopardi has so far opted to keep his campaign low key.

Yesterday Mr Clinton said he was “very excited” about the future for the GSD.

“I am pretty confident that with the support of the members we will growth in strength and move in the right direction,” he told reporters.

“This is something that is good for the members and for Gibraltar in general, to have two candidates setting out their different views for a future of the party.”

Over the next six weeks Mr Clinton hopes to engage further with the members and aims to bring a “new and different approach” to his campaign.

His campaign will act as a preview to what could be if he were leader of the party during a general election.

