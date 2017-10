Matthew Hunt – one of Europe’s leading clarinetists – was in concert in Gibraltar this week as the guest performer in the annual Autumn classical concert which took place in St Michael’s Cave. The concert, which opened the 2017/2018 Gibraltar Philharmonic Society’s season and organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture saw the European Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Howard Shelley together with will. Pic: Joachim Knodt

