Certificates for staff at ERS

The Elderly Residential Services (ERS) held a presentation evening on October 18 to award certificates to staff members on a variety of training courses they have successfully completed.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa presented staff members with their certificates.

Throughout the year, the ERS Practice Development Team organise various courses to develop help maintain the high levels of care which their dedicated staff members provide, the Government explained in a statement.

The presentation evening was arranged to formally recognize their achievements.

Courses, for which certificates were presented, involved staff members completing an assessment in the form of a written exami-nation, a presentation, or a combination of both, in order to achieve an official accreditation.

Certificates were presented for a wide range of courses ranging from leadership management and mentoring, Stroke Awareness, Patient Handling and an Enhanced Dementia course, accredited by the Royal College of Nursing.

In addition, the Advanced Clinical Audit course, followed with a Clinical Audit Trainer course, an NCFE Level 2 in Stroke Awareness, a Stroke and Vascular Health Training course for trainers and finally an IOSH (The Institute of Occupational Safety and Health) Managing safely course.

ERS Manager, Susan Vallejo said: “Training and developing staff is vital to the development of the Elderly Residential Services.”

“It shows that, as an organisation, we greatly value our staff and courses such as these will help motivate and give them the necessary skills to ensure that residents receive the best evidence-based care.”

Mr Costa added: “It gave me great pleasure to present certificates to the many deserving and dedicated staff members at the ERS who have successfully completed their training courses.”

“The work they carry out is invaluable to our community, as their passion and commitment contribute greatly to the quality of life of our elderly residents.”

“They should feel proud of their achievements.”

