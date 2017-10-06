Bikes successfully delivered to the Cheshire Home

The MAROCATLAS GIB 4X4 Club team have already delivered some of the bikes donated by the Government together with the Lions Club to the Cheshire Home in Tangier.

50 of the original Gibibike scheme bicycles were donated for use in Morocco via the International Lions Club and the Association Mediterranee de Developpement et de Formation.

The bicycles were refurbished and made roadworthy.

Minister Paul Balban handed over the 50 refurbished bikes to the two charities back in August.

At the time Pepe Palmero, on behalf of the Lions Club said, they were sending the bicycles to people in need who live four miles from their school or work.

Abel Suisi of the Association Mediterranee de Developpement de Formation also said at the time the icycles will be put to good use helping people get to their places of work and education.

