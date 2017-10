20 members of the HMS Ocean ship’s company participate in an Act of Remembrance and reception on Saturday to mark the 212th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar. The annual ceremony was held at the Trafalgar Cemetery where the Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and CBF Commodore Walliker were present and participated in the service. Following the ceremony the members of HMS Ocean marched to a No.6 where a reception was held.

