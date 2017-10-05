At UN meeting, Britain underlines its commitment to self determination and Gibraltar

Britain has once again reaffirmed its double-lock commitment to the people of Gibraltar on sovereignty, calling on Spain to return to “constructive” political engagement to strengthen cross-border cooperation.

In a right of reply exercised by a UK diplomat at the end of a meeting of the Fourth Committee on Tuesday in New York, the UK Government said it would never transfer sovereignty or even discuss against it against the wishes of the people of Gibraltar.

It also made clear that the UK would stand by the Gibraltarians to protect their right to self determination and ensure Gibraltar’s continued prosperity.

“The UK reaffirms its commitment to safeguard Gibraltar, its people and its economy,” the diplomat told the UN meeting.

Britain also said it remains “firmly committed” to the trilateral forum for dialogue as “the most credible means” of strengthening UK, Gibraltar and Spain relations for the benefit of all parties.

“Constructive and responsive engagement at the political level will enhance local cooperation,” the diplomat said, reading from a prepared text.

“The UK regrets that the Government of Spain withdrew formally from these talks in 2012.”

