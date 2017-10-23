ANOTHER WALK FOR LIFE SUCCESS

Over 1,000 participants took part in Walk for Life on the 50th anniversary year of the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research Gibraltar on Saturday. This year the walk saw bike riders join in the event with people and children of all ages and families with dogs who took part in what is the main fundraiser for the charity locally. The walk is expected to raise in excess of £5,000 but with monies still coming in the figure will not be known for some time. Giovi Vinales, secretary of the charity, said that with the overwhelming success of the recent Relay for Life which raised over £70,000, the organisers were not expecting such a large turnout. But the organisers were grateful for the effort made by some many people in the community who continue to support Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch in raising funds and awareness. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

