Airport Fire and Rescue Service personnel learn to ‘manage safely’

Two members of the Airport Fire and Rescue Service have successfully completed a course on Managing Safely.

Leading Firefighters Tyronne Avellano and Shane MacDonald received their certificates from Charles Zammit the Director of Training Packages Gibraltar.

The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) accredit the course, in association with the Safety Management Bureau Ltd.

“As firefighters this course is most relevant serving to safely manage risks both operationally and in their daily work environment whilst also creating awareness of every individuals’ responsibilities and accountability for their actions,” said a representative for the Government.

“This course gives managers and supervisors the underpinning knowledge and additional skills they need to manage health and safety within their teams enabling them to better identify and assess potential hazards, putting measures in place to safeguard everyone’s well-being,” they added.

