This year’s Act of Remembrance at Gibraltar’s War Memorial in the National Arboretum will take place on Wednesday October 25.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, Staffordshire is the UK’s year-round centre of Remembrance, a spiritually uplifting place which honours the fallen and recognises service and sacrifice.

Covering 150 acres, the 340 dedicated memorials on the site make the Arboretum a living tribute that will forever acknowledge the personal sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and civilian services, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Gibraltar Memorial was unveiled two years ago and this year’s event will once again be led by Joe Brugada representing the Royal British Legion and Dominique Searle, Gibraltar representative to the United Kingdom on behalf of the Gibraltar Government.

Responsibility for the Memorial has now been passed to the Gibraltar branch of the Royal British Legion who will maintain the Memorial and organise events in the future.

In all, ten wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis, the Gibraltar Government, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Royal British Legion and other representative bodies.

Mr Davis will lead the service.

Also present at the event will be twenty relatives, including thirteen great nieces and nephews of Lt. Solomon Benzecry, casualty of the Battle of Cambrai in World War I, his name is etched on the Gibraltar War Memorial at Lichfield and in Gibraltar.

