Time lapse video captures Franciscan fresco restoration

Following on from the launch of the restored Franciscan frescos earlier this year, and in order to increase accessibility to the project, time lapse videos of the restoration process have been launched across a number of platforms.

Funded by The Friends of Gibraltar and supported by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust in collaboration with the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, his staff and the Ministry for Heritage, the restoration project brings to light a hitherto ‘forgotten’ aspect of the history of the Convent.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Heritage Trust said: “Due to the location of the frescoes within the Convent frequent access is limited.”

“The videos highlight another dimension of the detailed and delicate restoration the murals underwent and put them out into the public domain.”

“We are very grateful to the Friends of Gibraltar for their continued support of this project.”

Richard Lord from the Friends of Gibraltar Society added: “We are delighted to have been associated with this historical and important project.”

“We have been particularly struck by the way that all the authorities have worked together to bring it to a successful conclusion.”

“The videos will allow a better understanding of the work undertaken especially for those unable to visit.”

The video can be viewed on the Friends of Gibraltar website, www.friendsofgibraltar.org.uk, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust YouTube Channel accessible via www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or a shorter version on the Trust’s FaceBook page.

There is a programme of guided tours to the Frescos running throughout the year.

For more information visit www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or call the office on 20042844.

