Sporting facilities on agenda at DPC

The potential construction of two major sporting facilities at the South end of the Rock will be discussed at this morning’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

Both projects have been filed by the Government and therefore permission to construct is not technically needed, but aspects of the facilities will be debated and advice given by the DPC members.

The first project to be discussed is the creation of a sports facility building at Lathbury Barracks with indoor Olympic sized swimming pool, athletics track and field as well as the construction of an underground two storey car park.

The application and the Environmental Statement for the development will be reviewed with the architect and Environmental Consultants addressing the Commission.

The second project to be considered is the creation of the Europa Point sports facility building with pitches for rugby and cricket, courts for squash, areas for darts and other sports as well as performing arts.

This development will also have both its application and Environmental Statement discussed and an address presented by the architect and Environmental Consultants.

Also addressing the commission are objectors to projects at 79 Prince Edward’s Road, where the application seeks to raise the balcony wall to provide privacy, and 4 Pitman’s Alley for the proposed top floor extension to provide offices with a new lift and stairs within existing stairwell.

Other projects being discussed are the proposed conversion from a school to a private retirement residence with other facilities at the Ex St Bernard’s School, the proposed construction of an external lift shaft at Emblema House, 11 Baker’s Passage and the proposed change of a hair salon to a nursery at 70 Governor’s Street.

