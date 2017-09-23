Spain repeats position on Gib in UN speech

Spain has repeated its traditional position on Gibraltar during an address to the UN General Assembly in New York, describing the Rock as “an anachronism” and highlighting Madrid’s co-sovereignty proposal.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis focused on Gibraltar briefly during a 17-minute speech that covered key areas of Spanish foreign policy.

He mentioned Gibraltar while reflecting on Brexit and the ongoing negotiations between the EU and the UK.

“The European Union is one of the most admirable legal and political constructs to arise following the second world war,” Sr Dastis said.

“It has brought Europe unprecedented peace and prosperity.”

“The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the union saddens us, but we will endeavour to ensure that negotiations on a new relationship between the United Kingdom and the union can yield and agreement preserving a close and fruitful relationship between both parties.”

“In the context of Brexit, Spain has made a generous proposal to resolve the question of Gibraltar.”

“It combines the unwavering claim of Spanish sovereignty over the colony with a statute that benefits the Rock’s inhabitants so that they may continue to enjoy the advantage of EU membership.”

“We invite the United Kingdom to negotiate an agreement based on these premises to put an end to an anachronism that seems completely outlandish given the excellent relations between our two countries.”

“We cannot let more time go by without fulfilling the United Nations mandate calling on us to negotiate the question of Gibraltar.”

The Gibraltar Government has repeatedly made clear that Gibraltar’s sovereignty is not up for discussion.

The UK has repeatedly told Spain and the UN that there will be no change or discussion about Gibraltar against the wishes of the Gibraltarians.

