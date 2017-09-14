Sanguinetti in move to No.6 strategic port role

The Captain of the Port, Bob Sanguinetti, will take up a new role in No.6 Convent Place as from October, carrying out a strategic review of the port against the backdrop of Brexit.

The deputy Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, will be promoted in the top post at the Gibraltar Port Authority on an acting basis.

“As the United Kingdom and Gibraltar prepare to leave the European Union, the Gibraltar Government intends to further expand its port business and facilities on a global scale by developing current work streams and establishing new ones,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“To this end, in early October, the Captain of the Port, Bob Sanguinetti, will take up a new appointment at No.6 Convent Place in which he will be tasked with a strategic review of the Port and of its future potential areas of business.”

