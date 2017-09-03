Ricky Martin rocks MTV Gibraltar Calling

pic: Johnny Bugeja

Day one of the MTV Gibraltar Calling went smoothly and delivered on music and dance. Headliner Ricky Martin took to the stage as expected at 11.30pm with a vibrant and entertaining show.

Throughout the day the bands, singers and DJ’s performed on the main and classic stage. Early in the day local bands also got the chance to perform.

Day two begins today with local band Come on Leon at 4.05pm on the classic stage and The Layla Rose Band at 4.10pm on the main stage.

Today’s acts on the mains stage are: 5.15pm The Vaccinces, 6.30pm Kaiser Chiefs, 7.45pm Clean Bandit, 9pm Bastille, 10.30pm Tinie Tempah, 11.40pm Craig David – Fat Boy Slim’s session begins at 1am.

On the classic stage another local band is Reach at 5.15pm, followed at 6.30pm by Go West, 8pm Glen Matlock and Band, 9.15pm Midge Ure and 10.30pm Bananarama.

