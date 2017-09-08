Relief efforts under way on islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma

Relief efforts are under way on islands devastated by Hurricane Irma, with one British territory being “pummelled” overnight and another declaring a state of emergency.

Some already-ravaged areas are preparing for further possible damage as a second hurricane travels through the Atlantic.

Medical supplies and other aid is being flown from the UK to the worst affected areas following a £32 million pledge from the British Government.

The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands declared a national shutdown as the hurricane continued its destructive path across the Caribbean.

Irma, since downgraded to category four but still described as “extremely dangerous”, has killed at least 14 people according to reports.

Life-threatening wind, rain and a storm surge are expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands into Saturday as the hurricane moves through the Bahamas towards southern Florida.

Forecasters said Hurricane Jose, currently category three, is not expected to make direct landfall but already-hit areas including the Commonwealth island of Barbuda and British territory of Anguilla are on hurricane watch.

Tropical storm warnings are also in place for both, as well as Antigua, the Met Office said.

The British Virgin Islands, which saw houses reduced to their foundations and many roads impassable in the wake ofIrma, has declared a state of emergency.

Images posted on social media showed entire structures razed to the ground, with debris scattered across the streets.

