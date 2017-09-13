Rare bird spotted on runway

Bird spotter and keen photographer Trevor Hammond captured a rare sighting of a Kentish Plover on the Western part of the runway this week.

He told the Chronicle the species “have not been seen since the early 90’s” on the Rock.

The Director of the Gibraltar Botanic Garden Dr Keith Bensusan agreed with Mr Hammond and said that the bird used to breed in Gibraltar in the 80s.

He called Mr Hammond’s sighting of the bird “a really good record”.

He also noted that the runway is “turning up a lot of surprises” regarding birds lately, mainly due to the fact it is a large uninhabited area.

Pics by Trevor Hammond

