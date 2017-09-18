Raising Alzheimer’s awareness this World Alzheimer’s Month

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society held its annual World Alzheimer’s Awareness Day on Saturday outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. September marks the sixth global World Alzheimer’s Month, an international campaign to raise awareness of dementia and challenge stigma. Chairperson of GADS Daphne Alcantara said a day like Saturday was always a unique chance to talk about dementia and show that Gibraltar was part of a truly global movement.

“It is time to feel proud of the international network that we are part of and to demonstrate that we are part of a growing number of people around the world who are working together to improve the lives of people with dementia and their families,” she said.

The theme this year is ‘Remember– Early diagnosis means I can live well for longer’ where organisers of such events are encouraging people to spot the signs of dementia and to also remember those who are living with, or may be worried about developing dementia. This Thursday meanwhile is international World Alzheimer’s Day.

The event brought together the different players in the field from the GHA, Elderly Care Residential, Memory Clinic and Social Services and other medical professionals to promote awareness.

