Princess Royal to attend Gibraltar House reception

Princess Anne will attend a reception in Gibraltar House in London next month in her capacity as patron of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

In doing so, she will become the first member of the UK’s royal family to visit Gibraltar House.

The event, which is being hosted by the Gibraltar Government, will mark the Princess Royal’s continued royal patronage of the festival.

It will be an intimate gathering that will offer Princess Anne an opportunity to meet some of those involved with the 5th Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, which is being held from November 16 to 19.

No.6 Convent Place said the princess’ attendance at the event is a great honour that reflects the quality of the festival and the hard work that goes into the event, which is at the forefront of the government’s events-led tourism policy.

“We should be very honoured that Her Royal Highness has agreed to attend a reception for the second time in her role as Patron,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Of great significance is that the Princess Royal will be the first member of the royal family to visit Gibraltar House in London.”

“I’m delighted to be able to welcome Her Royal Highness to our home in the United Kingdom.”

“The Princess Royal’s commitment to the Festival is a reflection of the quality of this event and the product of a dedicated team of hardworking people both in Gibraltar and in the UK that make this happen.”

