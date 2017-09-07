Police raise binge drinking awareness ahead of National Day

A binge drinking awareness campaign ahead of the National Day celebrations has been launched.

The Drug and Alcohol Awareness and Rehabilitation Services together with the Royal Gibraltar Police are raising awareness on the dangers of binge drinking.

Binge drinking, the act of consuming large quantities of alcohol in a short space of time, is associated with a wide range of health and behavioural problems.

While some side effects may be minor and only last temporarily, others can cause permanent damage or have far reaching consequences to both users and those around them.

Advertisement

The Drug and Alcohol Services have produced a poster with the theme ‘Drink Responsibly’ which is being distributed by the Royal Gibraltar Police, who are visiting all licenced premises to remind them of their responsibilities in respect of under-age drinking.

Police officers and the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Services team will be delivering presentations to pupils at both Comprehensive Schools. Additionally the Royal Gibraltar Police has embarked on a campaign to remind road users about the dangers of drunk driving.

It is a criminal offence under Gibraltar law for a person to sell or procure alcohol for a person under the age of 18 years.

The only exceptions are for persons aged 16 or 17 years, who are able to consume beer, wine or cider for consumption on licensed premises or if the alcoholic drink is procured under the supervision of a person over 18 who has the parental responsibility or consent of a parent.

The Government recognises that most people will participate in this day in a civic and responsible manner and would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy and safe National Day.

Advertisement