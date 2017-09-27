Photographic Society competitive images

340 images are on show in this year’s Annual Competitive Exhibition 2017 organised by the Gibraltar Photographic Society. All five vaults at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery are filled with photographs – both prints and digital images to suit all tastes. President of the Gibraltar Photographic Society Stephen Hermida is pictured with Mayor Kaiane Lopez who officially opened this year’s exhibition. Mr Hermida has once again been successful in the annual competition having won the prize for the overall image ‘Abore Tribe girl, Ethiopia’ which also won the colour individual print award. He also won the prize for the Human Condition section. There are winners in all four different sections in the competition.

