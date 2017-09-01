Nominations invited for 2018 honours

The Gibraltar Honours Board, under the Chairmanship of Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis, will meet in October to consider nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018 and the Gibraltar Award.

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people from any section of the Gibraltarian community who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than October 2 2017 on a GHB Nomination form for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone.

A copy of the GHB nomination form, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or from the GHB Secretary at enquiry.gibraltar@fco.gov.uk

Nominations can be supported by up to five letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours – albeit nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB.

• Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service at international level within a certain field or discipline.

• Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service at local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to an all-encompassing enhancement of life / outcomes at the national level.

• Member of the British Empire (MBE). Awarded for having made a most distinguished and decisive contribution / service at local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes at the national level.

• British Empire Medal (BEM). Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

• Gibraltar Award (GA). Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

