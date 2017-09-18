Moorish Castle goes green

The Moorish Castle went green this weekend as the charity Mito Action attempted to break a Guinness Book of World Records in order to raise awareness about Mitochondrial Diseases. Over the course of the weekend the aim was to lighting up 55 world monuments in green lights.

55 monuments, because it was 55 years ago when the first Mitochondrial diagnosis was given.

Many countries around the world also arranged or their monuments to be lit up in green.

Mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness that can be present at birth or develop later in life. It causes debilitating physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities with symptoms including poor growth; loss of muscle coordination; muscle weakness and pain; seizures; vision and/or hearing loss; gastrointestinal issues; learning disabilities; and organ failure. It is estimated that 1 in 4,000 people has Mito. It’s progressive and there is no cure.

Advertisement