Missionary priest dies aged 66

Father George Grima has died at the age of 66 in Malta. The missionary priest who founded the Jesus in Thy Neighbour movement was due to be in Gibraltar two weeks ago but had to cancel his visit due to ill health. He was last on the Rock last year and would visit frequently to keep up with the charity arm in Gibraltar of GibMission Africa.

Gibraltar had been supporting his missionary work for well over 30 years first in Brazil and then in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Beginning his missionary work back in 1977 he was sent to the diocese of Londrina in Brazil just a few months after being ordained.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at the St George basilica in Victoria, Gozo.

