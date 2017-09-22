Loreto Convent School celebrates World Peace Day

Loreto Convent School celebrated the International Day of Peace on Thursday September 21.

The United Nations has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

In recognition of this religious leaders were invited to attend, these included; Bishop Carmel Zammit and Monsignor Paul Bear – Catholic Church, Canon Gordon Reid and Reverend Robin Gill- Church of England, Imams – Bakkali Kasmi Abderrahman, Abdessamad El Mokalfi and his wife, Kaoila El Andaloussi, John Byrne – Methodist Church, Mrs Deepa Aswani – Hindu Temple, and Mrs Fiona Young – Baha’i Faith, were in attendance at the school.

The theme for 2017 is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.”

Advertisement

The theme honours the spirit of together, a global initiative that promotes respect, safety and dignity for everyone.

Pupils at Loreto Convent have learned about purpose of World Peace Day.

The school has its very own ‘Peace Pole’, this contains the message “May peace prevail on earth” in several different languages.

The pupils then attached multicoloured ribbons to the peace pole, each ribbon containing a different message of peace.

Advertisement