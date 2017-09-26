Local environment team meet Sea Shepherd crew

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Dr John Cortes, accompanied by senior and environmental protection staff from the Department paid a courtesy call on the Sea Shepherd vessel Sam Simon when she recently called at Gibraltar Port.

Dr Cortes and his team discussed marine conservation and wildlife protection methods and the possibility of collaboration in providing training and exchange of expertise with the Sea Shepherd team.

“Sea Shepherd is a well-respected organisation, well known for the courage shown in combating illegal activities across the oceans, always in defence of nature. I was happy to welcome them to Gibraltar and to exchange thoughts, ideas and experiences with them. I am certain that they will be back,” said Dr Cortes.

