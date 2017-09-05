Local acts announced for Gibraltar Calling’s London event

Following the first edition of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling, the producers have announced the names of the four local acts who will be invited to perform at London’s legendary 100 Club for a special one off “Gibraltar Calling London” event.

Jetstream and Frontiers will join Kristian Celecia and Manatee in performing in front of record company executives and A&R reps during London’s Music Week.

The initiative, backed by the Gibraltar Government and the Ministry of Culture, is a fantastic opportunity for Gibraltar to export its musical culture, producers said.

Stephen Linares, Minister for Culture, said: “Gibraltar has so much musical talent and I am delighted that we can offer local acts the opportunity to play in front of some of the biggest names in the record industry and at such an ionic venue.”

Located at 100 Oxford Street, The 100 Club has championed all manner of musical icons throughout the years. Performances from legendary acts including The Who, Sex Pistols, BB King, The Kinks and The Clash in the club’s early days underpinned its importance on the London music scene.

The event will take place on Thursday November 9, 2017 at 100 Oxford Street.

Tickets will be on sale on or before 1st October 2017 at www.the100club.co.uk

Photo by David Parody

