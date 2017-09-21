La Linea photojournalist illustrates migrant plight in Dublin exhibition

La Linea photojournalist Marcos Moreno is exhibiting his series on migration and refugees in the Instituto Cervantes in Dublin, Ireland.

His images and intimate portraits capture human dignity and suffering, shedding light on the plight of people searching for a better life.

“Eyes can tell so many stories, and yet, so many stories remain untold,” the Instituto Cervantes said in presenting his work.

Sr Moreno, who is well known in Gibraltar, has documented migration issues in the Strait of Gibraltar and eastern Europe for many years.

He has been a photojournalist since 2004 and collaborates as a correspondent for several leading agencies including Agence France Presse (AFP), Getty Images and Associated Press (AP), among others.

Sr Moreno has also collaborated with Europa Press, La Vanguardia, El País, Libération and his photographs have been published in media at an international level in The Guardian, The New York Times, The Times, The Irish Times, Le Monde, National Geographic and Der Spiegel.

He currently works with the NGO Doctors of the World.

He was awarded the journalism International Award Mingote in 2010 and has received an Honourable Mention at the 1st International Photojournalism Biennale of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) in 2013.

Some of his images topped some of the global photography rankings such as Pictures of the Year International (2012) in the General News category, Pictures of the Year international Latam (2012) in the categories Folk Festivals and Traditions and Photo for Peace, photo for tolerance.

He has exhibited his works in Gibraltar, Spain, Morocco, United Kingdom and Serbia.

