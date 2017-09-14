Introduction of two new zebra crossings

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning has announced two new zebra crossings, one at Europa Road (opposite Shorthorn Farm Estate) and the other at Rosia Road (by Bay View Terraces).

The new crossings have been created following recommendations within the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan.

Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Paul Balban said he was delighted to see the introduction of these much needed pedestrian improvements at Europa Road and Rosia Road.

“This will go a long way in improving safety and the general pedestrian experience especially to the residents of the area. These changes have been implemented as a direct result of the public consultation process as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan,” he said.

The new crossing at Europa Road is from the pavement below Shorthorn Farm Estate on the east of Europa Road, to the western end at the top of South Barrack Road.

“This will provide an improved pedestrian and bus stop access route in the area which is absent at present,” said a spokesman for the Ministry.

The new crossing at Rosia Road is from Bay View Terraces, crossing north onto the pavement adjacent to the Dockyard.

“This initiative is greatly needed in this area which lacks a safe pedestrian route,” said the Government spokesman.

