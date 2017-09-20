GSD seeks to reinstate National Day holiday

The Leader of the Opposition, Roy Clinton, has said he is seeking to restore the National Day bank holiday to its proper place in the calendar instead of serving as “GMF hangover day”.

In a statement Mr Clinton explained that he has given notice to the Speaker of Parliament that he will be proposing various amendments to the Chief Minister’s motion on the 1967 Referendum, National Day and Self Determination.

The main amendment will be seeking the “restoration of the National Day Holiday” in addition to congratulating the SDGG on the organisation of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

Mr Clinton said: “It has been noted by many that the National Day Holiday this year was allocated to the 4 September rather than more properly the 11 September.”

“I am seeking to restore this bank holiday to its proper place in the calendar rather than being what has been referred to as the GMF hangover day, I am also seeking that it been renamed Referendum Day for posterity in the same way as the French have Bastille Day in their national calendar.”

