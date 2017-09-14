GSD outlines leadership election timetable

The Gibraltar Social Democrats will elect a new leader at an emergency general meeting on November 30, the party said yesterday as it outlined details of the process.

The vacancy for a new party leader follows Daniel Feetham’s resignation from the post for personal reasons last July.

The post has been covered since then on an interim basis by Roy Clinton but the party has not put in motion the process of electing a permanent successor.

The GSD Executive met on September 6 and established a timetable for leadership nominations under the party’s constitution.

A subcommittee for the purpose of organising the leadership election was also established under the chairmanship of GSD MP Edwin Reyes.

The committee yesterday issued a circular to all GSD members indicating that nominations needed to be received by midday on Wednesday October 4, ahead of the November meeting.

The party said nominations had to be proposed by 20 members and seconded by two members of the GSD Executive.

“I think at the moment we are talking of three candidates, to date,” Mr Reyes told the Chronicle.

“A week is a long time in politics so three weeks is an eternity.”

“There are three names that are more on the side of signing up than not signing.”

“But there are another two names [considering submitting their names].”

Mr Reyes would not be drawn on names but former GSD minister Keith Azopardi has already indicated publicly that he will consider standing for election, as has Mr Clinton.

Former GSD MP Damon Bossino is also understood to be considering a leadership bid.

Peter Montegriffo, former GSD Minister and founder of the party, confirmed earlier this summer that he will not put his name forward as a candidate in the forthcoming GSD leadership election.

