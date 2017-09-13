GPA to select new Commissioner as Yome signals departure

Police Commissioner Eddie Yome will step down next April after six years in the post, with the Gibraltar Police Authority now poised to commence the recruitment process to find a successor.

Mr Yome, who succeeded Louis Wink, was first appointed to the RGP’s top post for five years in April 2017, but his term was extended in July last year.

Yesterday Mr Yome told the Chronicle he had written to the Governor, the GPA, the Chief Minister and the Minister for Justice advising them of his decision to leave by April 2018.

John Gonçalves, the GPA chairman, said the Authority was in the process of preparing the selection process and would invite applications shortly.

The Commissioner of the RGP is appointed by the Governor on the advice of the GPA.

“We hope to be in a position to send our recommendation to the Governor before Christmas,” Mr Gonçalves told the Chronicle.

The GPA aims to have a Commissioner-designate named by early 2018, enabling a smooth and seamless handover by April.

There are three internal candidates who have completed all the necessary command courses to qualify to apply for the post.

They are Superintendents Ian McGrail, Richard Mifsud and Richard Ullger.

All three form part of the RGP’s senior management team, which also includes Superintendent Cathal Yeats.

