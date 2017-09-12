Government fulfils 2015 manifesto commitment to medical registration

The Gibraltar Government has fulfilled its 2015 manifesto commitment of introducing licensing by the General Medical Council of the UK.

In a statement the Government explained that it has, over the past few years, embarked on an ambitious programme to reform the regulation of doctors in Gibraltar and “maintain the highest standards of medical practice”.

This ensures that, just as in the UK, all Gibraltar doctors will undertake an appraisal every year with a trained independent appraiser and must have their licences revalidated every five years.

According to the Government, the programme has been very successful and all GHA doctors and most doctors in the private sector have already undergone their appraisals.

Advertisement

The local regulatory body, the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board, notes that more than 90% of all fully registered and practising doctors have now been licensed by the General Medical Council.

However, three doctors are unable to obtain a licence for the technical reason that they are unable to establish a connection with a Responsible Officer as required by law.

In order to support these doctors the Government has invited the Independent Doctors Federation, a GMC-approved provider of appraisal and revalidation services, to offer its services to those Gibraltar doctors who would benefit from it.

The Independent Doctors Federation provides these services exclusively to doctors in the private sector and is familiar with their particular demands and needs.

“The Independent Doctors Federation, including a Responsible Officer, will shortly visit Gibraltar, and all doctors working in the private sector who are currently without a Responsible Officer are invited to meet with them,” the Government said.

“They will be explaining their services and happy to answer questions.”

“The Government and the local regulator of doctors, the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board, continue to offer their support and assistance to all doctors in their efforts to obtain their licences, as they have done since the origin of the reforms.”

Doctors who need advice or guidance with regard to their registration and licensing are invited to contact the office of the Board, it added.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa, said: “To improve the standards of medical care in Gibraltar is a permanent Government objective and our partnership with the General Medical Council of UK for the licensing of doctors practising in Gibraltar is a fundamental element of this.”

“I would like to thank my predecessor John Cortes for his excellent work during his tenure as Minister for Health in progressing the relationship with the GMC.”

“In my view, these reforms will establish a framework that will maximise the highest of standards for the medical profession in Gibraltar.”

Advertisement