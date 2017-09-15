Government congratulates ‘environmentally friendly’ business

The Gibraltar Government has congratulated a local business for their environmentally friendly deliveries using bicycles.

The ‘Hungry Monkey’ company are now using several bicycles to deliver to food their clients.

The Government encourages every initiative that helps to improve air quality and to reduce Gibraltar’s carbon footprint.

The adoption of this initiative also increases this company’s potential employment pool as younger people may be able to choose employment within the delivery sector which traditionally requires an ‘A’ or ‘B’ class driving licence.

“I am delighted that small businesses are leading the way and choosing to adopt more sustainable and healthier forms of transport which is a direct and very important recommendation set out within the Sustainable Traffic Transport Parking Plan,” the Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said.

“I wish to congratulate Hungry Monkey in this respect and hope that other similar businesses will opt to follow suit in the near future.”

