Girling sends National day message

Conservative MEP Julie Girling has sent the people of Gibraltar a message of congratulation and support ahead of National Day this weekend.

The celebrations on September 10 will commemorate Gibraltar’s first referendum of 1967, in which Gibraltarians were asked whether they wished to either pass under Spanish sovereignty or remain under British sovereignty.

Mrs Girling, who represents the South West and Gibraltar in the European Parliament, said: “I want to wish Gibraltar and her people a proud and joyous National Day. It will be a celebration of the people’s spirit.”

“Fifty years have now passed since that momentous and historic decision. It was a powerful act of national self-determination and it is the unshakeable foundation on which Gibraltar has built its modern identity.”

“If anything the will of Gibraltarians to keep British sovereignty has only become stronger. Of course there are problems ahead, not least from Britain’s departure from the European Union, but I firmly believe the spirit and will of Gibraltar’s people will win through.”

Advertisement