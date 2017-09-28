Gibraltar Government appoints new head of Gambling Division

Andrew Lyman, the director of regulatory affairs at William Hill in London, has been appointed as the new executive director and head of Gambling Division at the Gibraltar Government.

Mr Lyman succeed Phill Brear, who will take up a new advisory role for both the government and Gambling Division as Gibraltar prepares for a series of changes to taxation arrangements, the introduction of the Gambling Act Review and new regulatory policies and codes that will be rolled out during 2018.

“Andrew is very well known in the industry here, in the UK and further afield as an authoritative voice on policy, regulation, public affairs and the operation and development of all aspects of remote and non-remote gambling,” said Albert Isola, the minister for responsibility for gambling.

“His experience with HM Revenue & Customs, the Financial Services Authority, the

Gambling Commission, William Hill and more widely with industry bodies made him an outstanding candidate in the selection process and we are delighted he is joining us in

Gibraltar.”

Advertisement

Mr Lyman is expected to take up his position in January 2018.

The government confirmed it has planned for a technical handover with Mr Brear.

“Andrew will now be driving the excellent work of the Gambling Division and enhancing that process,” Mr Isola added.

“The government recognises that this area needs more resource and support and we are very fortunate to have Andrew joining us.”

“I am pleased that we will continue to have the experience, knowledge and support of Phill Brear in his new position supporting Andrew and the government in this area.”

Mr Isola said Gibraltar remained committed to supporting the gaming community and to providing “the very best” in remote and all other gambling services, “safely and securely”.

“Andrew’s appointment reflects this commitment and determination to remain best in class,” he said.

Advertisement