Gibraltar finds success in South Africa as GNDO returns with 14 medals

Gibraltar won a total of 14 medals at the IDO Commonwealth Cup Dance Championships 2017 held in South Africa. The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation, GNDO won seven gold medals, five silver and two bronze.

The team also achieved four special awards and five of the dance pieces reached the top six in the different categories.

Three pieces were also amongst the top 30 scores of the entire competition which were also performed at the champions gala event.

The GNDO team was made up of Wendy Garro, GNDO president, described the achievement of the GNDO team as “outstanding”.

The seven gold medals were won by Caitlin Rodriguez in the Junior Modern Solo Division and Junior Showdance Solo. Caitlin also won gold in the Junior Showdance Group Division together with Chenille Soiza Brown, Megan Rodriguez, Madison Baldachino and Amy Avellano. There were two further gold medals for Amy Avellano in the Junior Modern Solo Division and Junior Showdance Solo.

Amy Avellano and Megan Rodriguez also won gold in the Junior Showdance Duet and Duncan Grech and Louise Gonzalez won another gold in the Adult Showdance Duet.

There were also silver medals for Chenille Soiza Brown and Caitlin Rodriguez in the Junior Showdance Duet section, Louise Gonzalez and Alexandra Ballantine in the Adult Modern Duet section, Chenille Soiza Brown in Junior Showdance Solo, Nathan Villalba in the Modern/Contemporary section and for Duncan Grech in Adult Showdance Solo section. The team also won two bronze medals.

Megan Rodriguez in the Junior Modern Solo and Louise Gonzalez in Adult Showdance Solo sections.

This was the first time the GNDO participated in the IDO Commonwealth Cup Dance Championships, and its present said this would not be the last.

“I am extremely proud of our small but strong team of dancers, who competed to the highest of standards, and especially the dancers who performed on the Gala Night, as their marks were among the top 30 entries of the entire competition,” she said.

The event was staged in the iconic Suna Central Super Bowl, Sun City complex, Sun City, South Africa, with 1,889 dancers from five Commonwealth nations, over 80 dance teams, and five continents taking part.

Meanwhile Michael Prescott, Honorary Lifetime President of the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation, was one of the international judges in the competition.

