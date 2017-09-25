Gibraltar exercises its anti-terrorist plans

Senior staff from across Gibraltar have been planning and rehearsing the action to be taken in the event of a terrorist incident on the Rock.

The table-top exercise last Thursday was wholly based in the Civil Contingencies suite in No.6 Convent Place.

Named Exercise Assure, it involved officials from the Government, the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Ministry of Defence, the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Air Terminal, the Borders and Coastguard Agency, HM Customs and other specialist staff.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome and Commander British Forces, Commodore Mike Walliker, were also involved in the decision-making process.

The exercise scenario was based on a truck causing multiple casualties, followed by a manhunt in the Upper Town.

Later this year it is hoped to run a similar, realistic exercise in a small area of town and possibly involving members of the public.

