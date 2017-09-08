Gibraltar Chamber joins European network

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has been welcomed as a member of the Council of British Chambers of Commerce in Europe (COBCOE).

In a statement the Gibraltar Chamber explained that COBCOE provides a “unique and powerful” international network of more than 7,000 businesses, ranging from major multinationals to small and medium sized enterprises.

The COBCOE has around 35 British Chambers of Commerce member organisations across Europe.

Discussions between the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and COBCOE have been ongoing for several months and following the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in 2019.

The board of the Gibraltar Chamber took the decision to reach out and develop links with relevant influential organisations which can benefit its own members and project Gibraltar’s business message abroad.

Some of these benefits which Gibraltar Chamber members will enjoy include access to COBCOE Connects which links chambers of commerce and similar business groups online, so that business can make contact and explore new business opportunities directly.

Being part of the COBCOE network will also give Chamber members access to COBCOE’s Training Academy which develops training programmes for chamber boards and key executive leadership teams.

“Perhaps one of the most important parts of the network is that COBCOE can be a powerful advocate for Gibraltar and its members in the aftermath of Brexit,” the Gibraltar Chamber said.

“Some of COBCOE’s board have been impressed with the level of preparation which Gibraltar has achieved already and have been intrigued by Gibraltar’s unique economic influence in the neighbouring Campo region.”

“As part of a growing network of British Chambers across Europe, being part of COBCOE will not only offer members of the Gibraltar Chamber additional business opportunities in the future.”

“It will also give Gibraltar business a more powerful and louder voice in Europe.”

