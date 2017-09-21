Gib-link food company praised as May promotes UK trade

A Manchester-based food company founded by a Gibraltarian businessman and his two partners has been cited by Prime Minister Theresa May to illustrate the UK’s global trade opportunities.

Ten Acre, which was set up by local entrepreneur Jimmy Attias together with friends Tony Goodman and Ronen Derber, has landed a deal with a Canadian wholesaler to send its premium snacks to Canada.

Ten Acre announced the contract, estimated to be worth £200,000 a year, as Mrs May met businesses and investors this week during a trip to strengthen trade ties with Canada.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “It’s great news that Ten Acre have won this deal to supply their unique products throughout Western Canada.”

Advertisement

“We know there’s a strong global demand for high-quality food and drink from the UK and I want to see more firms building links in lucrative markets such as Canada and the United States.”

“I’ve been using my trip to further strengthen the partnership between our countries and show that there are great investment and trading opportunities available in the UK.”

Yesterday Mr Attias spoke of his pride at Ten Acre being held up by the Prime Minister as an example for others to follow.

“It’s a great feeling when you are recognised for so much hard work,” he said.

Ten Acre produces award-winning hand-cooked crisps and popcorn and will launch with new distributor Canadian Choice Wholesalers, which focuses on natural and speciality products. They are sending their first shipment this month.

Owned by Yumsh Snacks Ltd, based in Cornbrook in Manchester, Ten Acre started exporting its products two years ago and they are now available across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. The company’s products are also sold in Gibraltar.

The UK’s Department for International Trade has been working with Ten Acre and Yumsh to support their business development.

Ten Acre products are British made and ‘Free From Plus’, meaning they are gluten, dairy and GMO-free, as well as vegan, halal and kosher certified.

Tony Goodman, CEO of Yumsh said: “We’re delighted with this new distribution deal in Canada.”

“Having achieved a tremendous response to initial trials, we expect to build sales to more than £200,000 a year and develop a loyal clientele across the region.”

“Ten Acre is now sold in more than 45 countries across the world.”

In describing the company’s trajectory and success, Mr Attias said his Gibraltarian roots had played an important factor in developing a vibrant, dynamic business.

“The Gibraltar blood has a lot to do with it,” he told the Chronicle.

“There is so much re-invention going on here.”

“We’re always a step ahead here, and it’s invigorating.”

The Prime Minister was in Ottawa this week for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on how the UK and Canada can work towards further strengthening their ties to build the closest, freest trading relationship as the UK leaves the EU.

Theresa May also hosted a business roundtable event with major Canadian investors into the UK.

The UK is already the second biggest destination for Canadian investment abroad, after only the US.

The UK’s bilateral trade relationship is worth £15.2bn annually to both our economies, with £1.75bn Canadian money having been invested in the UK since March.

Foreign direct investments across a range of projects in the North West have created more than 6,500 new jobs in the last year, the UK government said.

The investments have also safeguarded 3,178 jobs – more than double the previous year

Advertisement