GDP vessels will honour Tangier officers

Three new fast vessels purchased for the Gibraltar Defence Police will be named in honour of three officers who died in an explosion in Tangier during World War II.

At a ceremony today in the presence of the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, the vessels will be named after three officers of the Gibraltar Security Police – as the GDP used to be named – who were killed in a dockside bomb explosion in Tangier 75 years ago.

One vessel will be named Curtis, after GSP officer Charles Curtis.

Curtis is a 44-foot, semi open, fast interceptor powered by twin inboard diesel engines. These deliver propulsion via twin surface-piercing propellers.

The second vessel will be named Attias, after GSP officer Abraham Attias.

Attias is a 36-foot, fully enclosed fast interceptor powered by three petrol 300 horsepower outboard engines.

The third interceptor will be named McKillop, after GSP officer Stephen McKillop.

McKillop is a 40-foot fully enclosed, fast interceptor and is powered by twin in board diesel engines which deliver propulsion via twin jets.

A future planned maintenance facility at Gunwharf will be named after Sergeant Terence Henning a fourth GSP officer who died in the Tangier explosion in 1942.

The new GDP vessels were built by Tampa Defense in Florida, USA, and are made from glass re-inforced plastic.

Each is equipped with the latest radar and navigational equipment and both normal and thermal imaging camera.

They are billed as being able to “provide the crew with an impressive situational awareness in all weathers and conditions.”

Shock absorbing seats have been placed in each vessel, in addition to other safety devices. South Boats Ltd in the Isle of Wight did the final fit out of the vessels.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

Video by Eyleen Sheil

