Garcia in UK Liberals party conference ‘Brexit and borders’ discussion

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday participated in a panel discussion entitled ‘Brexit and Borders’ at the UK Liberal Democrats party conference in Bournemouth.

This is the first main political conference of the season and the panel discussed the potential impact of leaving the European Union on the land borders of Gibraltar and Northern Ireland.

“The party conferences provide a unique opportunity to speak to countless Members of parliament and politicians from across the political spectrum under one roof,” Dr Garcia said.

It was, he added, a continuation of the lobbying activities of the Government in order to make sure that the wishes of the people of Gibraltar are known and understood, particularly in the context of Brexit.

There is a Gibraltar stand at the conference and the Gibraltar Government will host its traditional reception for MPs, Lords and politicians tonight. Dr Garcia also had a number of one to one meetings whilst at the conference, at which he is accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Linares.

Meanwhile the Gibraltar Government will be represented at the party conferences of the main political parties in the United Kingdom over the coming weeks.

“This is all the more important this year in view of the continuing negotiations for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to leave the European Union,” said a Government spokesman.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will attend the Conservative Party conference which this year which takes place in Manchester from 1 to 4 October. He will also go to the Labour Party conference in Brighton from 24 to 27 of this month.

The Deputy Chief Minister will also represent the Government at the conference of the Scottish National Party which this year will be in Glasgow in October.

