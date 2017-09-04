ESG calls for tighter controls on Campo industry

The Environmental Safety Group has called for stricter environmental standards and monitoring for industrial activity in the Campo de Junta.

The group was reacting to reports last week that the Junta de Andalucia and authorities in the Campo are investigating strong fuel smells that have affected Algeciras on several occasions during the summer.

“It beggars belief that such a major fuel installation did not appear to apply best practice and

best available technology when setting this up in full view of all authority and legislators,” the ESG said.

“Not only was major land reclamation undertaken with further loss of marine habitat, but major

expansion of dirty fuel activity also, when existing petrochemical works in the Campo area

have caused such wide spread impact on citizens and on the living environment in the Bay

for several decades.”

“Projects such as these are cross border in nature by virtue of scale and type of activity and

in 2013, when this fuel farm was announced, we called for action from the Commission,

initially to oppose it, and also to ensure that cross border, environmental protocols were

followed by the company concerned. Nothing happened.”

“It is clear that polluting impacts from this fuel facility is such that the Junta is being forced to

act. Pity it did not seek highest technology and standards when licensing the plant in the

first place.”

The ESG said companies must not cut corners when dealing in industrial practices that commonly

degrade and impact on the environment.

It said the Junta “must tighten up its act” on this and on all Campo industry.

The group further notes and regrets that environmental groups, often the first to raise

alarms on polluting incidences, are not included in the forum by the Junta to assist in its

investigation.

