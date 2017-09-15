Edmonds completes round the Rock charity for Action4Schools

Through a swarm of jellyfish and a stream of raw sewage Mark Edmonds completed a 12 kilometre around the Rock swim in four hours and one minute yesterday. In doing so, he raised over £1,000 and still counting for the charity Action4Schools in Sierrra Leone.

Jimmy Bruzon from the charity and many of Mr Edmonds colleagues from Devil’s Tower Camp where he works in the Royal Navy medical department were on Eastern beach to welcome him ashore.

“I feel very tired, but really good,” said Mr Edmonds as he came ashore.

But he admitted the swim was harder than he had anticipated.

“I did my training in the Port so you’re not as affected by the current so much, coming around Europa and the mosque there was quite strong currents.”

Jellyfish stung Mr Edmonds within the first 20 minutes of his swim; the pain stayed with him the whole 12 km and even when he reached the beach. However, when he compared it to swimming through the sewage at Europa Point he preferred the jellyfish.

Completing the swim in just swimming shorts Mr Edmonds commented that at times the water was very cold and at other times it was considerably warmer.

Mr Edmonds had the support of two boats, with his wife on one of them giving him encouragement at every stroke.

Although Mr Edmonds has no desire to complete the Round the Rock challenge again, he says this will not be the last time he challenges himself in an endurance swim.

“I would like to do the Strait swim, from Tarifa.”

Mr Edmonds undertook the challenge for Action4Schools because he knows of the important work the charity does in Sierra Leone especially providing school’s with fresh water wells and vital equipment.

“He has raised over £1,000 for us so far,” said Mr Bruzon, chairman of Action4Schools, “with more donations still coming in.”

“One of the projects close to our heart is the water wells project and Mark specifically wanted to do something towards one of those,” said Mr Bruzon.

The cost of a water well is approximately £3,000.

Mr Bruzon said the charity was very humbled that Mr Edmonds choose Actions4Schools as the charity he wanted to support “given the huge amount of worthy causes that there are around especially in Gibraltar, where there are so many charities doing different events and fundraisers.”

You can support Mark’s fundraising here http://www.action4schools.gi/…/round-rock-swim-mark-edmonds

