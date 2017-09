HMS Diamond made a brief stop into Gibraltar over the weekend before departing on Sunday to take up her new role as UN flagship in the Mediterranean.

The deployment is to cover for HMS Ocean, which has been re-tasked to the Caribbean to support the British Overseas Territories after Hurricane Irma.

Once this operation is complete and HMS Ocean return to the Mediterranean, HMS Diamond will revert to her original deployment to the Middle East.

Pics by Eyleen Sheil

