Customs moves to paperless clearance system

Customs will be introducing a new paperless electronic system where traders can clear goods and make payments without the need to physically attend the Customs offices at the commercial gate.

The new system called ‘ASYCUDA’ meaning ‘Automated System for Customs Data’ is the method used by Customs for the clearance of goods.

In consultation with the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, Customs has been engaged with the local trading sector and a full training programme on the usage of the different modules was undertaken in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The new system is also in line with the Government’s environmental ‘green’ policy.

“I welcome the introduction of a system which is at the forefront of Customs technology and which will be of great benefit to local businesses,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“This will be helpful to all commercial entities in Gibraltar that rely on importations to Gibraltar. I am very pleased to see that the work done by Customs, and in particular by Collector John Rodriguez, is now bearing fruit.”

In order to ensure a smooth transition, businesses will be brought online on a staggered process and companies that have still not registered with Customs on the new system, are strongly urged to do so as soon as possible.

The Business Registration Form can be downloaded from the following link: http://www.hmcustoms.gov.gi/portal/pdf/CUS180X.pdf

