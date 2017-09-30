CM travels to Manchester and New York

The Chief Minister will travel to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester this weekend where he will host the traditional Gibraltar Reception on Sunday evening.

On Monday he flies direct from Manchester to New York where he will be met by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and by the Attorney General, Michael Llamas.

After meetings with senior officials, the Chief Minister will speak at Tuesday’s meeting of the UN’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee (the Fourth Committee).

The Chief Minister will arrive back in Gibraltar on Wednesday but Dr Garcia and Mr Llamas will remain in New York for an additional day of meetings.

During the absence of Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia, Dr John Cortes will be the acting Chief Minister.

