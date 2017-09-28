Changing face of Gibraltar as Govt unveils new housing projects

In a major boost to the Government’s house-building programme, over 1600 homes for Gibraltarians will be made available from the summer of 2019 until the end of 2021.

This was announced by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo today in a press conference with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia who is responsible for Lands and Government Projects, and the Minister for Housing and Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

The Government of Gibraltar plans to be able to deliver over 1500 new build affordable homes for eligible residents of Gibraltar from August 2019 until the end of 2021.

These Government projects will go through the planning process in the usual way.

In addition, approximately 160 former MOD homes will pass to the Government as part of the MoD Lands Transfer Agreement and will then be sold by the Government.

The eligibility requirement for the new build afford homes will be different to the eligibility requirement for the ex-MOD housing.

